UK lawmaker asks Hargreaves Lansdown about links to Woodford fund

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Senior British lawmaker Nicky Morgan has asked UK fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown for information about its links to the Woodford fund suspended last week, a British parliamentary committee said on Tuesday.

Treasury Select Committee chair Morgan has written to Hargreaves’ CEO Chris Hill to ask about the firm’s links to the Woodford fund, its inclusion on Hargreaves Lansdown’s “Wealth 50” list, and to detail the number of its customers exposed to the fund, the committee said in a statement. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn)