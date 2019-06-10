UK lawmaker asks regulator about contact with Woodford

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - A senior UK lawmaker has asked Britain’s financial watchdog about its contact with asset manager Woodford Investment Management over the suspension last week of its equity income fund.

The Financial Conduct Authority must set out details of its supervisory contact with the fund and say whether it will investigate events that led to the suspension of the fund, and how long the suspension should be, Treasury Committee chairman Nicky Morgan said in a letter to the FCA, according to a statement from the Committee. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)