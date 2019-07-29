Neil Woodford fund likely to remain suspended until December

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - The suspension of Neil Woodford’s LF Woodford Equity Income Fund is unlikely to be lifted until December, the fund’s authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said in a letter to investors on Monday.

Link said it considered a suspension until December would give the manager time to reposition the fund’s portfolio into more liquid assets, so as to give money back to clients that seek to leave when the suspension is lifted.

Link has to review the suspension every 28 days and communicate its decision to investors. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)