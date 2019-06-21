Financials
June 21, 2019

Openwork hands Woodford fund mandate to Jupiter

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters) - British wealth manager Openwork’s Omnis Investments has picked Jupiter Asset Management to run a 317 million pound ($402.46 million) fund formerly run by Woodford Investment Management, it said on Friday.

Openwork said it pulled the Omnis Income & Growth Fund mandate shortly after Woodford suspended its flagship fund on June 3.

Openwork said in a statement on Friday that it decided to change managers in May “as part of Omnis’s focus on delivering the best outcomes for clients and the advisers that serve them”.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop

