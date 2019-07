July 1 (Reuters) - Woodford Investment Management’s equity income fund will remain suspended, the fund’s authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions said on Monday.

The firm’s flagship 3.7 billion pound ($4.68 billion) equity income fund was suspended on June 3 after it was unable to meet redemption requests. Link did not give a date for reopening. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese; editing by Carolyn Cohn)