LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Woodford Patient Capital Trust , a closed-end fund run by Neil Woodford, fell 2.7% at the open on Thursday, continuing recent losses after the suspension of Woodford’s main equity income fund this week.

Woodford Patient Capital, the firm’s only listed fund, has fallen more than 15% since the suspension of the equity income fund late on Monday. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)