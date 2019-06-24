RPT-Illiquid assets held by Woodford's UK fund pose hurdle to reopening

(Repeats Sunday's story with no changes to the text) * Investors must be updated on suspension each 28 days * First deadline for market update falls on July 1 * A third of holdings could take over six months to sell * Regulator examining some holdings listed in Guernsey By Simon Jessop, Carolyn Cohn and Muvija M LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - Trading in Neil Woodford's 3.7 billion pound ($4.69 billion) Equity Income Fund may not be reopened swiftly after it was suspended on June 3 because of the illiquid assets it holds. The fund's authorised owner, Link Fund Solutions, must update investors on whether it intends to keep the fund closed to trading at least every 28 days. The first deadline is July 1. The main reason trading was suspended was to allow time for the fund to sell its stakes in unlisted and illiquid assets. This is also the main factor determining when it can reopen. Woodford had been trying to sell those stakes before the suspension. His plans included moving five holdings into his listed Woodford Patient Capital Trust (WPCT) in a March share swap. But redemptions outpaced that effort. Britain's markets regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), said at the time of the suspension that a fifth of the fund's assets were in such illiquid assets. The illiquid assets include preference shares in four firms listed on the Guernsey stock exchange that have never traded. FCA data show how difficult it will be to reopen the fund quickly, indicating that just 8% of the holdings could be sold in a week. The rest are expected to take much longer to sell. The data showed selling 29% of the fund's holdings could take up to a month, about 30% would require six months and another third would need from six months to more than a year. "I doubt very much whether that fund will be unsuspended until much later this year, possibly not until next year," said Chris Bailey, analyst at Raymond James. Tracking Woodford's handling of the process has been made harder since he stopped publishing a list of holdings on the company website. A Woodford spokesman told Reuters on June 13 that the frozen fund had sold 100 million pounds in more liquid listed British stocks. He declined to offer an update when contacted on June 21. According to the 2018 annual report, the fund had stakes in 24 unlisted or Guernsey-listed companies, excluding those subsequently removed in the share swap. The companies equated to 18.26% of the portfolio with a value of 850 million pounds, based on assets under management at the end of 2018. The fund's investment include stakes in 14 unlisted healthcare or biotechnology companies. Below are detailed of stakes in unlisted companies held by the fund according to the annual report and updated where available: GUERNSEY-LISTED STAKE VALUE £ SHARE OF PORTFOLIO % NOTES COMPANIES mln BenevolentAI 194 4.15(4.47 end-April, 4.9 June 11) Listed in March 2019 IH Group 114.8 2.46(3.24 June 11) Ombu Group 45.2 0.96(0.8 June 11) Sabina Estates 85.3 1.83(2.25 June 11) Total 439.3 9.4 (11.19 June 11) UNLISTED COMPANIES STAKE VALUE £ mln SHARE OF PORTFOLIO % NOTES Oxford Nanopore 111.6 2.38 Share 2.57% at end-April Immunocore 44.7 0.96 Proton Partners 44.4 0.95 Listed on Nex in February 2019 Metalysis 1.6 0.03 Nexeon 8.5 0.18 Oxford Pharmascience 0.1 N/A Oxford Science Innovation 15 0.32 Propelair 0.25 0.01 Sphere Medical Holdings 0.04 N/A Amo Pharmaceuticals 16.7 0.36 Kymab 15.4 0.33 Novabiotics 1.9 0.04 Drayson Technologies N/A N/A 8.1 mln shares Brandon Point Enterprises 0.02 N/A Marlin 65.5 1.4 Mafic 23.4 0.5 Cequr 32.4 0.69 Evofem Biosciences 23.93 0.61 Viamet Pharmaceuticals 4.3 0.09 Bought by Novaquest Cap Mgt Origin 0.5 0.01 Total 410.24 8.86 Total Guernsey, unlisted 849.54 18.26 ($1 = 0.7895 pounds) (Additional reporting by Samantha Machado Editing by Edmund Blair)