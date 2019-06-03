Trading in LF Woodford Equity Income Fund suspended

LONDON, June 3 (Reuters) - Trading in the LF Woodford Equity Income Fund has been suspended after an increase in demand from clients to redeem, a statement from Link Fund Solutions on the Woodford Investment Management website said on Monday.

The suspension takes place with immediate effect and until further notice, the statement said.

“This period of suspension is intended to protect the investors in the fund by allowing Woodford... time to reposition the element of the fund’s portfolio invested in unquoted and less liquid stocks, in to more liquid investments,” it said. (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)