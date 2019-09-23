Woodford fund suspension remains until December-corporate director

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The suspension of money manager Neil Woodford’s Equity Income fund until December remains in place, the fund’s authorised corporate director said on Monday.

The fund has lost 12.83% since its suspension on June 3, Link Fund Solutions said in a statement.

Link froze the fund after it was unable to meet redemption requests, to enable Woodford to sell assets to raise cash. Link is required to review the fund’s suspension every 28 days. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)