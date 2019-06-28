UPDATE 1-Woodford Patient Capital Trust says plans to cut debt

* Company’s gearing at 16.8% of net asset value

* Plans to cut to near zero over 12 months

* Future borrowings to be repaid more quickly (Adds detail from statement, background)

By Simon Jessop

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Woodford Patient Capital Trust said on Friday it planned to cut debt and refresh its board after talks with shareholders concerned about a slide in the company’s share price.

The listed investment trust shares a number of the same holdings as a suspended fund run by its high-profile manager Neil Woodford and has been hit hard by concerns it may be impacted by any forced selling of assets.

The trust has borrowed 126 million pounds ($160 million) to help fund its investee companies, many of them small, unlisted growth companies, equal to 16.8% of the value of its holdings and just shy of a 20% cap.

The level of borrowing is unusual among funds such as WPCT and has been a major topic of concern to investors.

As a result, the company said it aimed to reduce the level gearing to below 10% within six months and to be “generally operating ungeared within 12 months”.

Any future use of debt would be for short periods only, while borrowings that take gearing past 10% of the firm’s net asset value would require board approval, it said.

“While the company will be required over time to provide funding to some of its portfolio companies, it intends to achieve this, where possible, by using a proportion of the net proceeds received through disposals and realisations in the company’s portfolio, a number of which are anticipated over the next 12-18 months,” it said.