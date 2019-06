LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Woodford Patient Capital Trust said on Friday it plans to cut debt and refresh its board following talks with shareholders concerned about a slide in the company’s share price.

The listed investment trust shares a number of the same holdings as a suspended fund run by its high-profile manager Neil Woodford and has been hit hard by concerns it may be impacted by any forced selling of assets. (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Rachel Armstrong)