Sept 12 (Reuters) - Woodford Capital Patient Trust, the listed trust run by under-fire money manager Neil Woodford, said its authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions would cut the valuation of its stake in one of the company’s holdings.

WPCT said the adjustment would impact its net asset value by about 4 pence per share, without disclosing any further details of the holding. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)