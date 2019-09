LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Woodford Patient Capital Trust , money manager Neil Woodford’s only listed fund, said it has seen a 21% decline in daily net asset value between June 28 and Sept. 26, and that it continues to talk to other portfolio managers about taking over.

The fund has been under pressure after Woodford’s flagship equity income fund was frozen on June 3 because it could not meet client redemption requests. (Reporting By Lawrence White)