Actor James Woods keeps win in Twitter defamation action by Sanders supporter

A Twitter post by actor James Woods did not defame a Bernie Sanders supporter by asking whether she was the woman who was photographed giving the Nazi salute at a Trump campaign rally, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower-court ruling against Portia Boulger, a 63-year-old teacher from Ohio who said that Woods’ tweet implied she was a Sanders “agitator” planted at the March 2016 rally to make Trump look bad.

