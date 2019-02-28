Westlaw News
February 28, 2019 / 12:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Actor James Woods keeps win in Twitter defamation action by Sanders supporter

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A Twitter post by actor James Woods did not defame a Bernie Sanders supporter by asking whether she was the woman who was photographed giving the Nazi salute at a Trump campaign rally, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower-court ruling against Portia Boulger, a 63-year-old teacher from Ohio who said that Woods’ tweet implied she was a Sanders “agitator” planted at the March 2016 rally to make Trump look bad.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2T6JgLK

