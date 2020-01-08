Australia's Woodside Petroleum gets nod for Sangomar project

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Senegal has authorised the West African country’s first oil development, the $4.2 billion Sangomar offshore oil project, operator Woodside Petroleum said on Thursday.

The government also approved a proposed plan for the exploitation of oil at three offshore joint venture projects - Rufisque Offshore, Sangomar Offshore and Sangomar Deep Offshore, Woodside said.

The three offshore projects are joint ventures between Woodside Energy, Cairn Energy PLC, FAR Ltd and Petrosen. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)