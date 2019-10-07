Maintenance at Australia's North West Shelf LNG plant still underway

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Maintenance at the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant is ongoing, a spokesman for operator Woodside Petroleum said on Monday.

The Australian company had initially scheduled maintenance for Sept. 5 to Oct. 1.

“An integrated turnaround campaign is being undertaken at the North West Shelf Project,” the spokesman said.

He said that maintenance involves LNG Train 5, Fractionation, the North Rankin Complex and North Rankin Train 2 but declined to say when it is expected to be completed.

It was not immediately clear if the maintenance had been extended or delayed.

“If there is any material impact to Woodside’s 2019 production guidance, it will be communicated in line with our market disclosure requirements,” the spokesman said.

The six stakeholders in the North West Shelf LNG project are BHP Plc, BP Plc, Chevron Corp, Japan Australia LNG, Royal Dutch Shell Plc and Woodside. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; editing by Jason Neely)