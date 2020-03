March 27 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum said on Friday it would defer a final investment decision on a number of projects, including the $11 billion Scarborough project, and will cut 2020 forecast for total spending by 50%.

Australia’s top independent gas producer pointed to uncertainty from the coronavirus outbreak and oversupply of crude oil and liquefied natural gas behind its decision. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)