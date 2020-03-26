UPDATE 1-Australia's Woodside defers investment decision on Scarborough, cuts spending

(Adds details on delayed investment decisions for projects, hedging and CEO comment)

March 27 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum said on Friday it would defer a final investment decision on a number of projects, including Scarborough, and will cut its 2020 forecast for total spending by 50% as uncertainty grips markets.

Australia’s top independent gas producer pointed to the “unprecedented” coronavirus pandemic and oversupply of crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) behind its decision.

The $11 billion Scarborough project, which it co-owns with the world’s biggest miner BHP Group and where an investment decision was slated for the middle of this year, is now delayed to 2021, along with its Pluto Train 2 project.

The investment decision on the $20.5 billion Browse project has also been deferred to an unspecified date.

Scarborough, along with the Pluto LNG expansion and Browse, Australia’s biggest undeveloped gas field, are key to driving Woodside’s planned 6% growth a year in output through 2028.

In spite of the crash in oil prices and virus-induced uncertainty, Woodside said it has continued to see demand from its core customers in north Asia.

As a result, it has not been forced to trim production and has left its production forecast of 97-103 million barrels of oil equivalent in 2020 unchanged but expects to feel the full impact of lower prices late in the second quarter.

It has hedged 11.85 million barrels of oil between April and December at an average price of $33.47 a barrel.

“These are extraordinary times, that no one could have foreseen, but Woodside enters this period of significant uncertainty with one of the stronger balance sheets in our industry,” Chief Executive Officer Peter Coleman said in a statement.

The company plans to slash total spending in 2020 to $2.4 billion. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)