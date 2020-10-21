Woodside Petroleum reports plunge in revenue, sees better end to year

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Woodside Petroleum, Australia's top independent oil and gas company, adorns a promotional poster on display at a briefing for investors in Sydney, Australia, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum Ltd posted a 42% fall in third-quarter revenue on Thursday, missing analysts’ estimates on weak realised prices for its oil and gas amid coronavirus-induced lockdowns.

Even as crude prices recovered slightly in the quarter from record lows hit earlier this year, the weakness impacted the country’s largest independent gas producer’s sales since its liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts are tied to oil’s movement on a three-month lag.

However, the company took an optimistic tone for upcoming months as Chief Executive Officer Peter Coleman said “pricing in the fourth quarter and in fiscal 2021 is expected to be stronger given the improvement in oil price in recent months”.

Coleman added that Asian LNG spot prices for December deliveries were “encouraging”.

For the quarter, the average realised price for its products was $26 per barrel of oil equivalent (boe), down from $50 per boe it earned a year earlier.

Woodside added that it would continue to slash costs since it has been hammered like its peers worldwide by the collapse in prices.

The company has slashed jobs, halved spending for 2020 and deferred go-ahead decisions on its two biggest gas projects.

The Perth-headquartered company said sales revenue for the quarter ended Sept. 30 fell to $699 million from $1.16 billion a year ago. Brokerage RBC estimated revenue of $776 million.

The company produced 25.3 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) during the period, up from 24.9 mmboe a year earlier.