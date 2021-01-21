Woodside sees global LNG market balanced from 2025

MELBOURNE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum sees the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market returning to balance from 2025 onwards, following a big glut last year, with demand growing and fewer new projects being approved, Chief Executive Peter Coleman said on Thursday.

“We’ve seen a rebalancing very quickly in the short term,” Coleman told Reuters.

“But for the mid- to long term, we’re also now seeing that the market is going to be balanced through that period of 2025 onwards, where previously, 12 months ago, people were predicting that there was going to be a suite of new projects coming through and potentially flooding the market at that point.” (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)