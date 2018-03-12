FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 12, 2018 / 5:59 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

Australia's Woodside Petroleum to get control of Scarborough gas field

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Oil and gas producer Woodside Petroleum said on Monday BHP Billiton has agreed to the sale of ExxonMobil Corp’s 50 percent interest in Scarborough, making it the operator of the remote, deepwater gas field off the Western Australian coast.

Woodside said last month it had agreed to pay $744 million for ExxonMobil’s 50 percent stake in the project that has been stuck on the drawing board for nearly 40 years.

Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
