Energy
January 16, 2019 / 10:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Woodside Petroleum 4th qtr revenue surges 43 pct

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Thursday reported a 43 percent jump in fourth quarter sales revenue as output picked up at its Wheatstone LNG project.

Revenue rose to $1.419 billion, compared to $990 million a year ago. UBS had estimated quarterly revenue of $1.349 billion.

Total production across operations over the quarter was 24.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe), higher than 21.9 mmboe a year ago. (Reporting by Aditya Soni and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Chris Reese)

