April 17, 2018 / 11:39 PM / Updated an hour ago

Australia’s Woodside Q1 revenue rises 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday first quarter revenue rose 30 percent from a year earlier on increased output and higher liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices, reflecting rising oil prices.

The country’s largest independent oil and gas producer said revenue rose to $1.17 billion for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $902.4 million a year ago.

Production for the quarter came in at 22.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) from 21.4 mmboe in the March quarter last year, helped by a ramp-up in production at the Wheatstone LNG project in Western Australia. (Reporting By Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)

