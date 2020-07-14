Company News
July 14, 2020 / 6:58 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Australia's Woodside expects $4.37 bln loss after asset write-down

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum Ltd on Tuesday forecast a first-half loss of $4.37 billion after tax, as it joined oil majors BP and Shell in writing down several assets after a coronavirus-induced slump in oil prices.

The company said it expects to book non-cash, post-tax impairment losses of $3.92 billion related to the write down, and a further $447 million charge related to an onerous liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below