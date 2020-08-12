Australian gas producer Woodside Petroleum half-year profit falls 28%

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woodside Petroleum on Thursday reported a 28% slump in first-half adjusted net profit as coronavirus-related disruptions hammered fuel demand and hit liquefied natural gas prices.

The country’s top independent gas producer reported underlying net profit after tax of $303 million for the six months ended June 30, down from $419 million a year earlier.

Woodside announced an interim dividend of 26 cents per share, compared with 36 cents it paid a year earlier. (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Shruti Sonal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)