August 9, 2017 / 11:56 PM / 2 months ago

Australia antitrust regulator raises flags on BP Woolworths petrol buyout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Australia’s antitrust regulator said on Thursday it was concerned BP Plc’s plan to buy the petrol stations of grocery giant Woolworths Ltd would hurt competition, a sign it may block the A$1.8 billion ($1.4 billion) deal.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the buyout would cut the number of major rivals selling petrol, reducing the incentive to keep retail prices low.

“As a result, motorists may end up paying more at the pump,” ACCC Chairman Rod Sims said in a statement.

$1 = 1.2674 Australian dollars Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Edited by Byron Kaye and Stephen Coates

