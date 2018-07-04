FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 10:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

Woolworths Group enters 15-year fuel supply deal with Caltex Australia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd, Australia’s largest supermarket operator, said on Thursday it entered a 15-year fuel supply deal with Caltex Australia Ltd , even as it continues to pursue an IPO or sale of its petrol business.

The firm will also start a wholesale food supply to over 700 existing Caltex convenience sites as part of the deal.

Thursday’s deal comes two weeks after Woolworths cancelled a A$1.8 billion ($1.33 billion) sale of its petrol stations to BP Plc, after it was blocked by Australia’s antitrust regulator. ($1 = 1.3545 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

