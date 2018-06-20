FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018

Australia's Woolworths says BP will not buy its petrol stations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Australian retailing giant Woolworths Group on Thursday said BP PLC’s Australian unit would not continue with the purchase of Woolworths’ petrol business which was announced in December.

Australia’s competition watchdog had in December blocked the A$1.8 billion ($1.33 billion) purchase of Woolworths petrol stations, even after BP offered to sell some stations to ease competition concerns.

Woolworths said it would continue to entertain alternative options for its petrol business. ($1 = 1.3578 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru, editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
