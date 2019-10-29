Australia's Woolworths flags up to $206 mln charge for pending workers pay

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woolworths Group on Wednesday said it would compensate 5,700 salaried store team members and said the one-off impact from the remediation was estimated to be between A$200 million and A$300 million ($205.92 million).

A review found that 5,700 salaried store team members working in their supermarkets and Metro stores have not been paid in full compliance with the company’s obligations under the General Retail Industry Award (GRIA).

“The review is being extended to all Woolworths Group businesses in Australia to ensure that all relevant award requirements have been met for salaried team members,” the company said in a statement. ($1 = 1.4569 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)