Dec 2 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd on Monday said a class action lawsuit has been proposed against Australia’s biggest grocery chain for underpaying supermarket workers.

The company said it would fully defend itself against the proceedings filed by a Canberra law firm.

In October, Woolworths said it had underpaid thousands of supermarket workers for years and will need to repay as much as $200 million. (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengalurul; Editing by Daniel Wallis)