Corrections News
June 22, 2020 / 11:40 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Woolworths says it underpaid staff at ALH Hotels

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to $270 mln figure in headline. Corrects 2nd paragraph to clarify the cost is for combined underpayment, not only for ALH.)

June 23 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woolworths Group Ltd said on Tuesday employees at its pub and hotels group ALH Hotels had been underpaid and the cost to remediate them would eat into its full-year operating profit.

Woolworths, one of several companies which have recently admitted to underpaying workers, said it now expects to repay about A$390 million ($270 million) for underpaying salaried ALH staff in 2018 and 2019 as well as for previously announced underpayment of its supermarket workers. ($1 = 1.4443 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

