Australia's Woolworths 3rd-qtr sales up 4.3 pct

May 2 (Reuters) - Australian grocery giant Woolworths Group Ltd on Wednesday said its third-quarter sales rose 4.3 percent, helped by strong domestic demand.

Total sales from continuing operations were A$14.24 billion ($10.67 billion) for the 13 weeks to April 1, up from A$13.66 billion a year earlier.

Australian food sales rose 4.4 percent on a comparable store basis, Woolworths said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3348 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; editing by Byron Kaye and G Crosse)