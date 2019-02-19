Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 19, 2019 / 9:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Woolworths H1 underlying profit rises near 2 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest grocery chain Woolworths Ltd on Wednesday said first-half underlying profit rose near 2 percent as sales deals and price cuts increased footfall.

The grocer reported continuing operations’ net profit of A$920 million ($659.18 million) for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$902 million a year earlier.

Woolworths, which operates over 3000 stores across Australia, said comparable grocery sales growth was 2.3 percent in the half-year, lagging Coles Group Ltd’s 3 percent rise in the same period. ($1 = 1.3957 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below