Consumer Goods and Retail
February 25, 2020 / 9:44 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Australia's Woolworths posts 1.7% drop in half-year profit

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group said on Wednesday its first-half profit dropped 1.7%, as stiff competition and deep discounting during the holiday season hurt its performance.

Australia’s largest supermarket operator said profit attributable from continuing operations came in at A$887 million ($585.51 million), down from the A$902 million it earned a year earlier.

The company declared an interim dividend of 46 Australian cents per share, up from 45 cents a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5149 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below