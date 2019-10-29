Consumer Goods and Retail
Australia's Woolworths posts 7% rise in Q1 sales

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd, Australia’s largest supermarket chain, posted a 7.1% rise in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by its widely popular collectible toys promotion.

Total sales from continuing operations came in at A$15.90 billion ($10.91 billion) for the three months ending Sept 30, up from A$14.85 billion an year earlier.

The company’s grocery sales rose 6.6% on a comparable-store basis, which excludes store openings and closures.

