Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 1, 2019 / 10:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Woolworths quarterly sales rise 4.2 pct

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd reported a 4.2 percent rise in third-quarter sales on Thursday, benefiting from lower deflation and better weather that boosted its grocery business.

Total sales from continuing operations rose to A$14.90 bln ($10.46 bln) in the 13 weeks to March 31 from A$14.30 billion a year earlier.

The company’s Australian food sales rose 3.6 percent on a comparable store basis, which excludes new store openings.

$1 = 1.4251 Australian dollars Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Sonali Paul, Bernard Orr

