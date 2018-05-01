UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths posts Q3 sales rise amid food price deflation

(Adds details on price war with Coles, background on H1 results)

May 2 (Reuters) - Australian grocery giant Woolworths Group Ltd on Wednesday said its third-quarter sales rose 4.3 percent, helped by strong domestic food sales even as fruit and vegetable deflation persisted.

Total sales from continuing operations were A$14.24 billion ($10.7 billion) for the 13 weeks to April 1, up from A$13.66 billion a year earlier.

Australian food sales rose 4.4 percent on a comparable store basis, Woolworths said in a statement, while comparable sales for Endeavour Drinks rose 6.1 percent.

Average prices fell 1.3 percent, the company said, with fruit and vegetables deflation persisting at 5.4 percent.

“Fruit and vegetables deflation is expected to remain high in the fourth quarter as the category cycles the inflationary impact of Cyclone Debbie in the prior year,” Woolworths said in a statement.

Woolworths has been cutting shelf prices to lure back shoppers from No. 2 grocer Coles, owned by Wesfarmers Ltd , and discounters like Germany’s ALDI Inc since closing a loss-making hardware joint venture which had forced it to charge more to maintain margins.

The tactic has shown signs of working. In February, the Sydney-based supermarket chain said first-half underlying profit rose nearly a sixth.

Last week, Wesfarmers said Coles same-store sales grew 0.9 percent for the same period. Wesfarmers, a retail conglomerate, plans to sell Coles in an Initial Public Offering to focus on faster-growing businesses.

Woolworths and Coles are seen as barometers of the overall Australian economy because they collect two-thirds of grocery dollars spent in the country.

Australia’s retail sales have outpaced sluggish forecasts since late 2017, although analysts are uncertain the recovery will last as sluggish wages and stagnant household incomes sap spending power.