UPDATE 1-Australia's Woolworths Q1 sales rises tepidly as plastic bag levy pinches

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australia’s Woolworths on Thursday said its first-quarter sales rose 1.9 percent, after a slow start to the period as the supermarket giant began charging shoppers for plastic bags took a toll.

Total sales from continuing operations came in at A$14.85 billion ($10.50 billion) for the 14 weeks to Sept. 30, compared with A$14.57 billion a year earlier.

Australian food sales rose 1.8 percent on a comparable store basis, Woolworths said in a statement, sharply lower than the 4.9 growth as reported last year. Comparable sales exclude new store openings.

This compares with local rival Coles reporting a 5.1 percent jump in its last results announcement as a part of Wesfarmers .

Coles and Woolworths are seen as barometers of the overall Australian economy and have long been locking horns over Australia’s grocery spend, two-thirds of which they pocket.

Coles’ popular promotional toys and its call to hold off on the levy on plastic shopping bags until after Woolworths implemented it had also helped boost sales.

“Australian Food had a challenging start to the quarter with sales impacted by our customers’ and team’s adjustment to the removal of single-use plastic bags,” the company said in a statement.

A downturn in food prices also piled on to the pressure on the grocer in the first quarter.