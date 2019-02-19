UPDATE 2-Australia's Woolworths warns of weak sentiment as H1 profit misses expectations

* Net profit A$920 mln vs market expectations around A$980 mln

* Subdued demand weighs on growth, company offers gloomy outlook

* Shares drop to two-month low (Adds shares, outlook)

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest supermarket chain Woolworths Group Ltd warned of a prolonged slump in consumer sentiment as it posted a lower-than-expected first-half profit on Wednesday, sending its shares down sharply.

Grocers like Woolworths and Coles are struggling to protect a once-tight duopoly from newcomers such as German discounter ALDI Inc, while a steep property downturn weighs on consumer spending.

Woolworths said net profit for continuing operations rose about 2 percent to A$920 million ($660 million) for the six months to Dec. 30, below market expectations for about A$980 million.

“It was a challenging half across all of our businesses with subdued customer demand and volatile weather in the second quarter,” Chief Executive Brad Banducci said in a statement.

“We expect a more subdued consumer environment to continue for the foreseeable future.”

Woolworths said liquor earnings dropped and its half-year comparable sales of 2.3 percent lagged rival Coles Group Ltd’s 3 percent growth - quite a gap in a cut-throat industry where growth is hard to come by and expensive.

The Woolworths result came a day after Coles, Australia’s second-biggest grocery chain, posted a sharper-than-expected fall in half-year earnings and said costs were rising faster than sales.

Woolworths shares fell 6 percent to a two-month low at the open of trade on Wednesday, their steepest intra-day drop since 2016. The broader market opened flat.

Woolworths’ sales growth was also impacted by a move to charge customers for one-use plastic bags, sparking a customer backlash.

Woolworths said it planned to return up to A$1.7 billion to shareholders after completion of the sale of its petrol business to British petrol retailer EG Group for A$1.73 billion.

Woolworths declared a final dividend of 45 Australian cents, up from 43 Australian cents a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3957 Australian dollars)