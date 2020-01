Jan 14 (Reuters) - South African supermarket chain Woolworths Holdings on Tuesday named Levi Strauss’ Americas President Roy Bagattini to the top job, after Chief Executive Officer Ian Moir steps down in February.

Woolworth shares jumped 9% following the announcement.

Moir served at the helm of Woolworths for nearly a decade and the company did not give a reason for his departure. (Reporting by Safia Infant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)