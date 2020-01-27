Hot Stocks
January 27, 2020 / 5:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Africa's Woolworths sees up to 20% drop in HY earnings

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Woolworths said on Monday it expects its earnings to fall by between 15% and 20% for the 26 weeks to Dec. 29, when including the impact of an accounting change.

The retailer said its headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the main profit measure in South Africa that strips out certain once-off items - would likely stand at between 160.3 cents ($0.1118) to 170.3 cents, compared to 200.4 cents a year earlier.

Not including the impact of the accounting change, it expects HEPS would be between 7.5% and 12.5% lower. ($1 = 14.3325 rand) (Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

