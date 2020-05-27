Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 27, 2020 / 5:40 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SA's Woolworths flags tough second half, scraps final dividend

1 Min Read

May 27 (Reuters) - South African retailer Woolworths Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it expects difficulties to persist over the remainder of the second half of its financial year due to coronavirus-related restrictions and would not declare a final dividend.

The company, which sells clothing, beauty and homeware products through its outlets, said annual gross profit margin will be negatively impacted by a series of focused promotional and clearance initiatives.

Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

