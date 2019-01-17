South Africa's Woolworths posts tepid 26-week sales

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Woolworths Holdings Ltd reported a slower sales growth for the 26 weeks ended Dec. 23, 2018, compared with the previous year, the South African department store operator said on Thursday.

Group sales rose 1.9 percent compared with a 2.5 percent increase in the 26-week period ended Dec. 24, 2017. The retailer had an additional pre-Christmas trading day in 2017, which helped boost the sales.

The results come in as November retail sales climbed 3.1 percent, led by household furniture and appliances, textiles, clothing and footwear and general dealers as consumers enjoyed the sales opportunities presented by Black Friday.