Australia's Woolworths says 1st qtr sales up 3.7 pct
October 30, 2017 / 10:05 PM / in 2 hours

Australia's Woolworths says 1st qtr sales up 3.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian grocery giant Woolworths Ltd said on Tuesday first quarter sales rose 3.7 percent, helped by a sharp rise in Australian food sales.

Total sales from continuing operations came in at A$14.52 billion ($11.16 billion) for the 14 weeks to Oct. 1, up from A$14.01 billion a year ago.

Australian food sales rose 4.9 percent on a comparable store basis, the company said in statement.

$1 = 1.3011 Australian dollars Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Byron Kaye and Chris Reese

