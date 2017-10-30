Australia's Woolworths says 1st qtr sales up 3.7 pct

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Australian grocery giant Woolworths Ltd said on Tuesday first quarter sales rose 3.7 percent, helped by a sharp rise in Australian food sales.

Total sales from continuing operations came in at A$14.52 billion ($11.16 billion) for the 14 weeks to Oct. 1, up from A$14.01 billion a year ago.

Australian food sales rose 4.9 percent on a comparable store basis, the company said in statement.