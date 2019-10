SEOUL, Oct 14 (Reuters) - South Korean gaming firm Netmarble said on Monday that it has been chosen as the preferred bidder for a 25% stake in rental firm Woongjin Coway .

South Korea’s Woongjin Group said in June that it would sell a 25.08% stake in water purifier rental firm Woongjin Coway, just three months after the group regained control of the unit for 1.89 trillion won ($1.60 billion). ($1 = 1,184.9000 won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)