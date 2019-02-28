REFILE-Workday quarterly revenue rises 35 pct

(Corrects headline to remove extraneous word)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a 35.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more companies signed up for its cloud-based finance and human resources management software.

The company’s net loss widened to $104.4 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Jan. 31, from $89.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $788.6 million from $582.5 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)