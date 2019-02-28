Company News
February 28, 2019 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

REFILE-Workday quarterly revenue rises 35 pct

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to remove extraneous word)

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a 35.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more companies signed up for its cloud-based finance and human resources management software.

The company’s net loss widened to $104.4 million, or 47 cents per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Jan. 31, from $89.1 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $788.6 million from $582.5 million. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below