Company News
December 3, 2019 / 9:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Workday posts 26% rise in third-quarter revenue

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a 26% rise in its third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as it took on more companies as subscribers for its cloud-based financial and human resources management software.

The enterprise cloud services provider’s net loss narrowed to $115.7 million, or 51 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct 31, from $153.3 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $938.1 million from $743.2 million during the same period last year. (Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
