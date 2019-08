Aug 29 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a 32% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the financial and human resources software maker signed up more companies on its platform.

The company’s net loss widened to $120.7 million, or 53 cents per share, in the second quarter ended July 31, from $86.2 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $887.8 million from $671.7 million. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)