Workday reports 34 pct rise in quarterly revenue

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Workday Inc reported a 34 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more companies signed up for its cloud-based finance and human resources management software.

The human resources software maker’s net loss widened to $153.3 million, or 70 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, from $85.5 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue increased to $743.2 million from $555.4 million. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)