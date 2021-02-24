Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

Workhorse requests more information from USPS on award decision

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Electric vehicle maker Workhorse Group Inc said on Wednesday it had requested more information from the U.S. Postal Service after losing a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh Defense to manufacture a new generation of postal delivery vehicles.

Workhorse intends to explore all avenues that are available to non-awarded finalists in a government bidding process, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

